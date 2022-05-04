Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 3,933 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,933 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 76.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $127.74 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $149.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Summit Insights started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.29.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

