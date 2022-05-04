Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 478 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.31% of Alamo Group worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALG stock opened at $127.45 on Wednesday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.33 and a 52-week high of $165.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.04. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $337.17 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 10.67%.

ALG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

