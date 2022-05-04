Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 9,219 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,219 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $105.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.30. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $102.28 and a one year high of $135.15.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

NTRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $149.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

