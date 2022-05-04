Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Short Interest Update

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,500 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the March 31st total of 143,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 3,064.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 516,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 500,036 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 29.9% during the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,006,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,739,000 after purchasing an additional 231,623 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the fourth quarter worth $2,929,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 756,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after buying an additional 131,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 225,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 79,937 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NATR traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.76. 590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,984. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $306.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12.

Nature’s Sunshine Products ( NASDAQ:NATR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $117.94 million for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 6.50%.

NATR has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Nature's Sunshine Products Company Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

