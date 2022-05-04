NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 150.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the third quarter worth $35,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTAP. Northland Securities increased their price target on NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen raised shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.26.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $320,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,858,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,998. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $74.06 on Wednesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.04 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.64. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

