New Millennium Iron Corp (NML.TO) (TSE:NML) Stock Price Up 1,100%

New Millennium Iron Corp (NML.TO) (TSE:NML – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1,100% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.44 and last traded at C$4.08. Approximately 193,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 462,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -816.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.26.

New Millennium Iron Corp. explores for, evaluates, and develops iron ore deposits in Canada. The company's principal property is the Millennium Iron Range project, which include interests in the KéMag and LabMag taconite properties located in the Labrador Trough covering the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as in the Menihek Region around Schefferville, Québec.

