New Millennium Iron Corp (NML.TO) (TSE:NML) Stock Price Up 1,100%

New Millennium Iron Corp (NML.TO) (TSE:NML – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1,100% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.44 and last traded at C$4.08. Approximately 193,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 462,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -816.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.26.

About New Millennium Iron Corp (NML.TO) (TSE:NML)

New Millennium Iron Corp. explores for, evaluates, and develops iron ore deposits in Canada. The company's principal property is the Millennium Iron Range project, which include interests in the KÃ©Mag and LabMag taconite properties located in the Labrador Trough covering the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as in the Menihek Region around Schefferville, QuÃ©bec.

