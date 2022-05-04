New Providence Acquisition Corp. II’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on May 4th (NASDAQ:NPABU)

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:NPABU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, May 4th. New Providence Acquisition Corp. II had issued 22,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 5th. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:NPABU opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. New Providence Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $11.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,000,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,510,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,093,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,000,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II operates as a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

