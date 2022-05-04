Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 134,686 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Newmont worth $39,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simmons Bank increased its stake in Newmont by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 29,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

In related news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,569,414.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $790,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,843 shares of company stock worth $4,187,533 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEM stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.06. The company had a trading volume of 159,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,501,901. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.36.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.26.

Newmont Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.