NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider Purchases 127,400 Shares

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) insider James D. Dondero bought 127,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of 15.75 per share, for a total transaction of 2,006,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,347,478 shares in the company, valued at 52,722,778.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:NXDT traded up 0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 15.72. 146,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,309. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a twelve month low of 11.53 and a twelve month high of 16.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 15.48.

Get NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.