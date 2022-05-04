Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Boosts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 0.6% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Barclays dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.82.

NVDA traded down $7.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.89. The company had a trading volume of 895,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,988,712. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.52. The company has a market cap of $550.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $134.59 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

