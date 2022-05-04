Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Lowers Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,878 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $8.45 on Wednesday, reaching $399.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,247. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $394.04 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $188.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $530.82.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.75.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

