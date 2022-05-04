Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 750 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $288.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,104,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,224. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $186.78 and a 12-month high of $314.00. The company has a market cap of $274.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 102.32% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.56.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

