Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 6.3% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 14,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,822.51, for a total transaction of $41,682,827.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 597,733 shares of company stock valued at $153,146,891. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $19.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,362.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,907. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,230.05 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,634.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,768.53.

Alphabet shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.