Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,877 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.6% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. OTR Global raised shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.92.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $304.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,324,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,929,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $313.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.10. The company has a market capitalization of $315.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

