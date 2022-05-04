Nikola (NKLA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Nikola to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nikola to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ NKLA opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.07. Nikola has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48.
NKLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nikola currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.72.
Nikola Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.
