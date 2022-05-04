Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.44

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.44 and traded as low as $0.32. Noble Roman’s shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 37,550 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $7.75 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Noble Roman's alerts:

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter. Noble Roman’s had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 3.67%.

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises, and licenses and operates foodservice locations for stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company franchises, licenses, and operates foodservice locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast products, as well as a selection of desserts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Roman's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Roman's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.