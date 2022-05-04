Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 17.61%.

Shares of OTCMKTS NHYDY remained flat at $$8.32 during trading hours on Wednesday. 199,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,938. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average is $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.42. Norsk Hydro ASA has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NHYDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 68.00 to 69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.