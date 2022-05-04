NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys New Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,429,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.8% of NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,883,223,000 after acquiring an additional 147,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,317,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,869,912,000 after acquiring an additional 101,173 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,064,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,518,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,942,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,628,795,000 after acquiring an additional 105,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,803,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,821,755,000 after acquiring an additional 115,832 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,314.08.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $21.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,368.51. 58,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,625.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,761.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,193.62 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 549,698 shares of company stock worth $20,324,689. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

