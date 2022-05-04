NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Makes New $12.62 Million Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 107,924 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,624,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,212,852,000 after buying an additional 563,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,273,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,022,918,000 after acquiring an additional 345,492 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $577,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $482,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded up $6.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.66. 1,207,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,428,376. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.22. The company has a market capitalization of $92.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $73.38 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

