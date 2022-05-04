Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company whose sole activity is the ownership of all of the issued and outstanding common stock of Northwest Savings Bank and the majority ownership of Jamestown Savings Bank. Northwest Savings Bank is a stock savings bank. The bank is a community-oriented institution offering traditional deposit and loan products, and through its subsidiaries, consumer finance services. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.01.

NWBI stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.89. Northwest Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 26.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 72.07%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $84,247.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 27.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,524 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 413.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,204 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 67,819 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 69.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 619,762 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after buying an additional 253,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 71.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,405 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 10,570 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

