Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 806,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,188 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Novartis were worth $70,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,347,000 after purchasing an additional 79,637 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Novartis by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,194,000 after purchasing an additional 292,854 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 21.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,696,000 after buying an additional 745,157 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Novartis by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,521,000 after buying an additional 1,003,235 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,466,000 after purchasing an additional 897,298 shares during the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $196.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.52. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.09 and a 12-month high of $95.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.92.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.175 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

NVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

