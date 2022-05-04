Nsure.Network Trading Down 24.4% Over Last Week (NSURE)

Nsure.Network (NSURE) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Nsure.Network has a total market cap of $218,691.72 and approximately $926,389.00 worth of Nsure.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nsure.Network has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar. One Nsure.Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0386 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nsure.Network Profile

Nsure.Network (CRYPTO:NSURE) is a coin. Nsure.Network’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,668,964 coins. Nsure.Network’s official website is nsure.network/# . The official message board for Nsure.Network is medium.com/@nsure_network . Nsure.Network’s official Twitter account is @Nsure_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nsure.Network works like an insurance company that is governed by Nsure stakers. By taking a risk from an individual, and spreading that risk around a community, the individual is able get their risk in the open finance world covered. Nsure.Network is built to protect and hedge your DeFi risk on different protocols. “

Nsure.Network Coin Trading

