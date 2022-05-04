NULS (NULS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.46 Million

NULS (NULS) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. NULS has a total market cap of $39.11 million and approximately $5.46 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One NULS coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000985 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.13 or 0.00218627 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 200.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00040371 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.37 or 0.00445051 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,217.36 or 1.83718506 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

