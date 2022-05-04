Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Trading Up 4.3%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.55 and last traded at $11.55. Approximately 661 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 429,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

Several research firms have recently commented on NRIX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.17.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.72.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.07). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 10.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 792.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 391,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after buying an additional 348,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.