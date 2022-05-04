NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Shares Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,872,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442,571 shares during the quarter. NuStar Energy makes up 2.3% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of NuStar Energy worth $204,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 12.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,126,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $206,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,297 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,234,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,371,000 after purchasing an additional 374,555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 11.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,905,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,401,000 after purchasing an additional 189,311 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy during the third quarter valued at about $13,398,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in NuStar Energy by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 580,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 62,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NS traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $15.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,288,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,081. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $20.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $417.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -161.62%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

