Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Short Interest Down 22.5% in April

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE NXC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,415. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.47. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $19.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXC. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 958.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

