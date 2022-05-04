Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Short Interest Down 22.5% in April

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE NXC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,415. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.47. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $19.87.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.55%.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
