Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:JGH traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.94. 227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,508. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.68. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $16.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 37.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 114,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

