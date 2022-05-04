Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE:JGH traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.94. 227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,508. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.68. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $16.38.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.
