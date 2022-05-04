Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.56. 133,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,420. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.32.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 28,801 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 5,743 shares during the period.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

