Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NXN)

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE NXN traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,955. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 8.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 294,822.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 26,534 shares during the last quarter. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

