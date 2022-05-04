NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Holdings Reduced by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,465 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NVR were worth $8,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in NVR by 4,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 39,900.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in NVR by 160.0% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,475.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,617.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5,092.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4,224.65 and a 52-week high of $5,982.44.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $96.94 by $19.62. NVR had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $63.21 EPS. NVR’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5,167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,134.25.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

