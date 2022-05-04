Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sourcerock Group LLC raised its position in Oceaneering International by 48.3% during the third quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,334,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,099,000 after acquiring an additional 759,957 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oceaneering International by 6.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,846,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,594,000 after acquiring an additional 107,988 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,408,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,767,000 after buying an additional 55,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,095,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,592,000 after buying an additional 59,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 6.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Shares of OII opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.82. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oceaneering International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Oceaneering International Profile (Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.