Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $142.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) to announce $142.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Office Properties Income Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $141.31 million to $142.71 million. Office Properties Income Trust reported sales of $137.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will report full-year sales of $571.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $568.91 million to $573.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $569.56 million, with estimates ranging from $556.67 million to $582.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Office Properties Income Trust.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.71). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $147.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share.

OPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ:OPI traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.73. 247,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,227. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.12%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -178.86%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,098,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,008,000 after acquiring an additional 391,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,854,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,908,000 after acquiring an additional 241,856 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,054,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,195,000 after acquiring an additional 30,217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 794,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $11,545,000. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Office Properties Income Trust (OPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.