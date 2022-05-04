Offshift (XFT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $411,004.00

Offshift (XFT) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Offshift has a market cap of $4.22 million and $411,004.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 69.2% against the US dollar. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00002069 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,007.52 or 0.99863864 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00047933 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00020700 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001488 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,228,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.