Only1 (LIKE) Price Reaches $0.0671

Only1 (LIKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Over the last week, Only1 has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. Only1 has a total market capitalization of $7.04 million and $564,406.00 worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Only1 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0671 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00030549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00099417 BTC.

About Only1

Only1 is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,997,916 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Only1 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Only1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Only1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

