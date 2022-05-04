Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Trading 5.7% Higher

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.05 and last traded at $5.98. 4,450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 142,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Opera from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded Opera from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Opera from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.90 million, a PE ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.03.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Opera by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Opera by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Opera by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 32,718 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Opera by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Opera in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.
About Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)
Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app. It also provides fintech and payment products and solutions under the Dify brand name; and owns GameMaker, a 2D gaming development platform.
