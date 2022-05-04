Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Trading 5.7% Higher

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.05 and last traded at $5.98. 4,450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 142,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Opera from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded Opera from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Opera from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.90 million, a PE ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Opera had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $72.87 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Opera by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Opera by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Opera by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 32,718 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Opera by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Opera in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

About Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app. It also provides fintech and payment products and solutions under the Dify brand name; and owns GameMaker, a 2D gaming development platform.

