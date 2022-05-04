OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OPGN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut OpGen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on OpGen from $4.35 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get OpGen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OPGN opened at $0.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09. The company has a market cap of $22.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OpGen has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $3.72.

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 71.61% and a negative net margin of 810.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that OpGen will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of OpGen by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 323,388 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of OpGen by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 55,946 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OpGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OpGen by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 114,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 57,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of OpGen by 1,020.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,696,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,400 shares during the last quarter. 10.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OpGen Company Profile (Get Rating)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.