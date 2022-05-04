Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.00

Shares of Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.00 and traded as low as $1.45. Opsens shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 31,858 shares traded.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Opsens from C$3.50 to C$3.35 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

