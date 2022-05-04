Orcam Financial Group Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Orcam Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 49,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Orcam Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 460,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,321,000 after buying an additional 49,187 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 46,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 9,173 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 173,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,413. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $69.04 and a 12-month high of $83.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.04.

