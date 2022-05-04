O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $8.66 Per Share (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $8.66 per share for the quarter.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.31). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.06 EPS.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Edward Jones cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $720.25.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $603.49 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $519.32 and a 52 week high of $748.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $687.59 and a 200-day moving average of $669.59.

In related news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $449,778,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 511,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $361,362,000 after acquiring an additional 252,747 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,862,000 after acquiring an additional 233,026 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 28,346.3% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 128,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,876,000 after acquiring an additional 127,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $71,250,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

