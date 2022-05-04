O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $7.84 Per Share

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a research report issued on Friday, April 29th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $7.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $7.95. William Blair also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q2 2023 earnings at $10.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $9.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $8.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $36.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $720.25.

ORLY stock opened at $603.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $519.32 and a 12 month high of $748.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $687.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $669.59.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.31). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.06 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $16,133,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 275,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,342,000 after acquiring an additional 26,804 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 110,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,735,000 after buying an additional 9,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 26,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,647,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

