Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Orion Engineered Carbons to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Orion Engineered Carbons has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.900-$2.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $1.90 to $2.20 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.15). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $392.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Orion Engineered Carbons to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $22.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.45. The company has a market capitalization of $978.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is currently 3.60%.

In other news, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $607,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan F. Smith acquired 13,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $195,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 69,550 shares of company stock worth $1,056,259 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OEC. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 102.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 478.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 8,543 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 50,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 15,233 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Orion Engineered Carbons presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

