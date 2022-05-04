Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,653 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,678 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Ormat Technologies worth $32,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 286.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 38.6% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORA. TheStreet upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

In related news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $606,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORA traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.46. 313,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,980. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $88.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.17, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.94.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.08 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

