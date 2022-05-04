Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Receives $1,593.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,593.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PGPHF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Partners Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Partners Group from CHF 1,753 to CHF 1,461 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Partners Group from CHF 1,800 to CHF 1,725 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Partners Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of PGPHF stock opened at $1,049.50 on Friday. Partners Group has a 1 year low of $1,026.70 and a 1 year high of $1,833.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,221.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,453.27.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

