Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE PEI opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.
About Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)
PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.
