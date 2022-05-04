Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE PEI opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 31,160 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 17,939 shares during the period. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

