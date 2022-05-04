Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.56. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.69.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 105.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 134,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 68,740 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 31,160 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $53,000. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

