Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.56. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.69.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.
About Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)
PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI)
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
- 3M Stock is Worth a Look Because of the Company it Keeps
Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.