People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, People’s United Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.56.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $19.41 on Friday. People’s United Financial has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $21.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $5,986,100.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $2,125,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,352,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,461,000 after purchasing an additional 430,958 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 38,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 479,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

