PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $167.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,564,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,553,547. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.49 and a 1 year high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.00 and its 200 day moving average is $167.52. The company has a market cap of $232.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

