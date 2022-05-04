Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) General Counsel Stephen Michael Moore Sells 5,733 Shares

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) General Counsel Stephen Michael Moore sold 5,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $31,703.49. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 76,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,386.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.97. 478,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,035. Personalis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47. The firm has a market cap of $269.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.01.

Get Personalis alerts:

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.70 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 76.29% and a negative return on equity of 19.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSNL. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Personalis by 72.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Personalis by 97.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 22,446 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Personalis during the third quarter worth approximately $515,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Personalis by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Personalis by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Personalis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Personalis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.