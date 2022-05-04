Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.25-6.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $98.0-102.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.90 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.30.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $48.51. The stock had a trading volume of 281,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,192,736. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $273.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 52,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Pfizer by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 14,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $291,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

