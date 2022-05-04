Phantasma Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.62 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 4th. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $57.02 million and $1.62 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,006.54 or 1.00019069 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00046868 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00020453 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001485 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

